Shraddha Kapoor recently graced a Dahi Handi event in Thane and received a warm welcome from the crowds and the Maharashtra Chief minister, Eknath Shinde, and interacted with her fans.

Seeing their beloved actress, fans created a frenzy and danced to Cham Cham, Shraddha’s most loved song.

Introducing the actress, Eknath Shinde said, “She is a part of our Kolhapur Family. She is a Maharashtrian. She is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has come here.”

In Thane, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale, and several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted over there. A huge number of the crowd gathered to see the Dahi Handi competition and catch a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress looked gorgeous in her Orange salwar suit, and the beautiful designed ethnic outfit looked amazing on the star. The actress paired her outfit with beautiful long silver earrings on it and looked gorgeous, in her ethnic attire. The outfit of the actress was beautiful, and it had unique sleeves that grabbed our attention towards her.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

