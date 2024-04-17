News Wrap Apr 17, 2024: Devara's Pre-Business Deal, 12th Fail In China, Thangalaan, War 2 & Singham Again Updates

From Bollywood to the regional box office, it’s been a busy news day in the entertainment world! Bollywood veterans like Zeenat Aman and Salman Khan made headlines, while Malaika Arora joined her son’s new venture. Fans got a sneak peek at Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming action film War 2 and exciting hints about Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan release date. Deepika Padukone impressed viewers in a cop uniform from Singham Again despite her pregnancy. Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail is getting a big release in China.

Technology is making waves in the industry as AI tech brings back the late actor Vijayakanth for a cameo. The upcoming film Devara Part 1 is already generating huge buzz with rumours of a pre-business deal worth a whopping 400 Crore! Lastly, Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is defending his actions after receiving backlash for smashing his guitar at Coachella.

Scroll down to read detailed stories!

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman responded to criticism from her co-star Mumtaz regarding her recent advice on live-in relationships. Mumtaz had taken a jab at Zeenat’s past marriage, implying it disqualified her from offering relationship guidance. Zeenat, known for her grace, refused to engage in a public back-and-forth. She stated that everyone has the right to their opinion and that she doesn’t believe in tearing down colleagues. This mature response has garnered praise from fans. Read more here:

On Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, convened with Bollywood star Salman Khan, offering assurances of safety and security following an incident where two individuals fired shots outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday morning. Post the discussion, Eknath Shinde issued a firm condemnation of gang-related violence in Mumbai, pledging to eradicate the influence of the Lawrence Bishnoi faction.

“There is no ongoing gang warfare in Mumbai. The underworld has no place here. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We are determined to eliminate the Lawrence Bishnoi group to deter any such audacious acts,” stated Eknath Shinde to the press. Read more here

Malaika Arora is making headlines for her appearance on her son Arhaan Khan’s new vodcast, “Dumb Biryani.” The teasers show them asking each other some bold questions. Malaika asks about Arhaan’s virginity, and he fires back by questioning her about her marriage plans [Indian Express]. It’s creating a buzz on social media! Read more

Photos of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR from the sets of War 2 have leaked online, sending fans into a frenzy. The pictures show both actors in action mode, with Hrithik sporting a casual yet intense look and Jr. NTR hinting at a potentially darker character.

Look At #HrithikRoshan Royalness And Inbuilt Body Iskoo War2 ka Main Hero Khethe Hyy 🥵💥💥 I Can Bet My Entire Property HrithikRoshan Can Eat 100s of SideCharacter Ntr 👍🏻..#War2 pic.twitter.com/tSe6339uJW — Akash Roshan 👺 (@Rowdyboy60) April 16, 2024

This spy-thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe and is expected to be a big-budget extravaganza, with Kiara Advani also playing a key role. Read more

5. Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ to Release Soon: Makers Hint at New Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Marking Chiyaan Vikram’s 57th birthday on April 17, the makers of his upcoming film Thangalaan released a fiery tribute video showcasing glimpses of his performance and behind-the-scenes moments. While the film’s initial release date was pushed back due to the Lok Sabha Elections, the new video suggests an imminent release.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is a joint production of Studio Green and Neelam Productions. The film’s star-studded cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Vani Bhojan, and Pasupathy. With GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, RK Selva handling the editing, and A Kishore Kumar as the cinematographer, expectations are high for this action-packed drama.

Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding Thangalaan’s new release date.

] Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty on the sets of #SinghamAgain 🔥🔥 #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/h7c9diAuP0 — BOND OO7 (@BOND420OO7) April 17, 2024

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone continues to slay! The actress was recently spotted filming for Rohit Shetty’s action flick Singham Again. Pictures show her rocking a cop uniform, hinting her character, Inspector Shakti Shetty, will be a force to be reckoned with, even during her pregnancy. This dedication is creating a buzz online! Read more

7. Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Scores Big China Release 8 Years After Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Vikrant Massey’s critically acclaimed film 12th Fail is set for a grand release in China across over 20,000 screens. This marks a significant moment for Indian cinema, following the immense success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal eight years ago. 12th Fail is a social comedy film that has resonated with audiences in India, and it will be interesting to see how it’s received by Chinese viewers.

8. AI Tech Revives Late Actor Vijayakanth for Cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT

Thanks to AI technology, the upcoming movie GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay might feature the late actor Vijayakanth in a special cameo appearance. Reports suggest director Venkat Prabhu has approached Vijayakanth’s family for permission to use AI to recreate him for a crucial scene. This has created a buzz among fans who are excited to see the two Vijays share the screen, even virtually. Official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

9. Devara Part 1 scores massive pre-business deal (rumoured 400 Cr)!

The buzz around Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Devara Part 1, just got louder. Reports suggest the movie secured a staggering pre-release deal valued at a whopping 400 crore rupees. This deal reportedly includes rights to satellite broadcast, digital streaming platforms, music distribution, and dubbing for other languages. If confirmed, this would be a record-breaking achievement for the film, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding its release.

AP Dhillon, the Indian-Canadian singer, took to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding his performance at Coachella 2024. A video showing Dhillon smashing his guitar on stage went viral, sparking mixed reactions. While some fans praised the act for its energy, others criticized it as disrespectful to instruments. Dhillon’s response was cryptic. He shared photos from the performance with the caption, “The media is controlled, and I’m out of control,” suggesting the criticism was manufactured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

Dhillon also uploaded a montage of legendary rockers like Pete Townshend and Kurt Cobain famously destroying instruments onstage. This move was seen by some as an attempt to justify his actions and drew further criticism for the comparison. Read more

Must Read: News Wrap Apr 16, 2024: Dwarakish’s Demise, Coachella Controversy & Anushka’s Adorable Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News