News Wrap Apr 16, 2024: Dwarakish's Demise, Coachella Controversy & Anushka's Adorable Surprise

From Bollywood to the regional box office, it’s been a busy news day in the world of entertainment. We’ve got updates on the recent firing incident at Salman Khan’s residence, with two arrests being made. Vidya Balan celebrates the success of Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal,’ while the Kannada film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Dwarakish. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon’s performance at Coachella sparks debate, and two big Bollywood releases disappoint at the box office. We’ve also got heartwarming news from Anushka Sharma, exciting OTT and satellite deals for an upcoming film, and a glimpse into Shilpa Shetty’s family celebrations. Stay tuned for the details!

1. 2 Arrested in Salman Khan Firing Incident, Video Circulates Online

Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in connection with the Sunday shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan‘s residence. The accused, reportedly from Bihar, were apprehended in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Reports indicate a video of the incident has gone viral online. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has urged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his group to spare the life of actor Salman Khan in a heartfelt plea. Following the recent firing incident outside Khan’s residence, Sawant took to social media to express her concern and request mercy. In a video message, Sawant called Khan “god” and highlighted his charitable acts, particularly his financial assistance during her mother’s hospitalization. She implored Bishnoi and his associates to reconsider their actions, emphasizing Khan’s kindness and positive impact on others.

Sawant’s emotional appeal has garnered significant attention, resonating with many who admire Khan and support his philanthropic endeavours. The incident has undoubtedly shaken the Bollywood fraternity, and Sawant’s message serves as a reminder of the far-reaching consequences of violence. Read more:

Vidya Balan credits director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bold filmmaking for the blockbuster success of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Balan emphasized the power of conviction in storytelling, suggesting audiences connected with “Animal’s” unapologetic and “unabashed” approach.

While some may debate the film’s content, Balan argues it was the film’s unwavering vision, not “second-guessing,” that resonated with viewers. Animal was released in 2023 and became a major box office hit. Read more!

4. Kannada Film Industry Mourns Loss of Veteran Dwarakish

The Kannada film industry lost a legend today with the passing of actor, director, and producer Dwarakish. Dwarakish, known for his comedic roles, passed away at his Bengaluru residence at the age of 81.

Dwarakish began his career in 1964 and became famous for his comedic timing. He later ventured into production and direction, collaborating with renowned actors like Dr. Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan. Dwarakish leaves behind a rich legacy of films, including Mayor Mutthanna, Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, and Apthamitra.

AP Dhillon’s electrifying performance at Coachella 2024 took an unexpected turn when the singer smashed his guitar on stage. While the video shared by Dhillon himself captured the energetic vibe, the act sparked mixed reactions from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

Some fans viewed it as a symbolic gesture of raw emotion, while others criticized it as disrespectful to the instrument and unnecessary. Social media comments highlighted the cultural divide, with some Indian viewers finding it out of line with traditional respect for instruments.

Dhillon’s performance itself received praise, but the guitar incident remains a point of debate among fans. Read more:

6. Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Ashtami with adorable ‘Kanya Pujan’ for Daughter Samisha

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a heartwarming video on social media, showcasing her unique Ashtami celebrations. Following the tradition of ‘Kanya Pujan,’ Shilpa performed the rituals on her daughter, Samisha, whom she lovingly called her ‘Devi.’ The video captures glimpses of their beautiful home puja setup. Shilpa is seen gently washing Samisha’s feet, followed by an aarti ceremony and sweets being offered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa’s post resonated with fans, garnering praise for her dedication to traditions and the sweet bond between them. She captioned the video with well wishes for everyone, seeking blessings from the Divine Feminine.

7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Fizzle Out at the Box Office

Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed to meet expectations. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, opened well but saw a steep decline. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, praised for its story but catering to a niche audience, also underperformed. Despite big names and promotions, neither film is expected to reach its budget, leaving the industry to ponder the reasons behind the audience’s lukewarm reception. Read their respective box office reports here – BMCM Day 5, Maidaan Day 5.

8. Aavesham Outperforms Varshangalkku Shesham at the Box Office

The Malayalam films Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham, both released during the Vishu festival, have been engaged in a tight box office battle. As of April 16, 2024, Aavesham has emerged as the clear winner, grossing a total of 19.85 crore in India nett over five days. In contrast, Varshangalkku Shesham has collected 15.9 crore during the same period. Read their respective box office reports here – Aavesham Day 5, Varshangalkku Shesham Day 5.

9. Anushka Sharma Offers Glimpse of Son Akaay at Airport, Promises Photos When Kids Aren’t Around

Anushka Sharma returned to India with her son Akaay, offering a rare glimpse of the baby to paparazzi at the airport. She kindly declined photos but promised to pose in the future, prioritizing her children’s privacy. This echoes Alia Bhatt’s approach with daughter Raha. Fans are excited to see Anushka back in India, possibly cheering for Virat during the IPL.

10. Vishal’s Rathnam Locks OTT and Satellite Deals Ahead of Theatrical Release

Vishal’s action film Rathnam has locked its post-theatrical deals! Amazon Prime Video will stream the movie after its theatrical run, while ZEE TV secured the satellite rights. The film hits theatres on April 26th. This news adds to the project’s excitement, which marks Vishal’s third collaboration with director Hari.

Must Read: Dil Dosti Dilemma Trailer Review: Anushka Sen’s ‘Bagawat Ki Boo’ As A Rich Brat Is Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha Turned Upside Down With Better Actors & Story Obvio!!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News