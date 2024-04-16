Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor Drops A Guide On What To Expect From Dibakar Banerjee's Mad & Wacky Drama - Guess What Has She Promised?

Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are uniting on Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and recently, the trailer of the film has generated quite a buzz. Ready to release on April 19, the bold content of the film had to go through a lot of alternations before getting a certificate from the Censor Board.

Now, in a recent statement, Ektaa has mentioned why she chose Dibakar Banerjee, who shoulders the responsibility for the much-awaited sequel to the film that broke many trends in filmmaking when it was released.

While sharing her thoughts on making LSD 2 with Dibakar Banerjee, Ektaa said, “Ever since the thought of making LSD 2 came into my mind, I was very sure that it’s going to be with Dibakar. He’s one of the finest directors in the industry. Our collaborative journey is always unique and real, just like LSD2!”

Talking about how Dibakar is different from the lot of ‘pathbreaking’ directors, Balaji’s main woman said, “He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner and also entertain the audience at the same time! The franchise will remain true to its roots and continue to be honest, gritty, and relevant.”

Ektaa Kapoor, with director Dibakar Banerjee, indeed brought a groundbreaking story of love in the times of the camera in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. As the film gained unanimous praise from all across, the producer-director duo is set to arrive with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, whose trailer has already been making a lot of noise for its dark digital dogma, which is relevant to today’s youth and reality.

Interestingly, ever since Ektaa envisioned making the sequel, the only name stuck in her head was Dibakar, as he could make social commentary in the wackiest manner.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been co-produced by Cult Movies, and the film is expected to entertain audiences again.

