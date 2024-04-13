It is a digital world these days. As a matter of fact, this is the digital era. And in this digitally drugged era, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee bring a bunch of youngsters who seem to go to any limits for social media recognitions with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

But what are the repercussions? Will it have any impact? These are the questions that the trailer leaves us thinking about. In the past few years, there have been films about how this digitally freak generation of youngsters is losing empathy and aptitude to weigh the good and the bad.

However, none of the shows or films had the hard-hitting impact that Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 seems to offer. The 2-minute 33-second trailer does not leave a stone unturned to cover every possible outcome of the digitally influenced nation, which is way too engrossed in influencing these days.

There is a gamer, a transgender, a sensational news channel, an NGO trying to balance out, an entire set of fake reality shows, and a reality show that probably will use sympathy as the USP. Think about it, and it seems to be there in LSD2. Hopefully, all the subplots will get a justified arc without intruding into each other and not getting left out.

The first part of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was about three stand-alone stories about love and betrayal. All of them were clubbed together since there was live footage and recording involved in the three films.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 involves the digitally influenced youth who seem to be drugged with making their presence felt online. The entire new cast and the bunch of youngsters already make it a very interesting watch and definitely create interest.

The only thing that bothers me about the film is the shelf life. Will it achieve the status that the first part had because of its totally fresh style of filmmaking that made the nation comfortable with experimenting?

Also, it would be seen how liberty and leverage the films take and where they draw the line because this young nation has forgotten to draw the line digitally!

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 releases on April 19 in theaters. Catch the trailer of the film here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Delivered 14 Consecutive Flops But Was Fearless: “I Was A Producer’s Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News