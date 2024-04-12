Akshay Kumar loves working, and the number of movies he does every year, and has done so far proves the same. Last year, the actor starred in three films – Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj. In 2024, he will appear in four movies. One of his movies, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was released in theatres on April 11.

Like every actor, Akshay Kumar has seen ups and downs in his movie career. The actor has not always had a good time at the box office. There was a time when he gave back-to-back flops. But the Sooryavanshi actor never lost hope. In an old interview, he opened up about the phase when he gave many flops and what he learned.

In a 2018 interview with Forbes India, about giving 14 consecutive flops between 1997 and 1999, Akshay Kumar said, “It was the lowest point in my career.” But he kept going on and focused on finishing his other movies on time. The actor added, “In spite of flops, I still had movies. I was a producer’s man. There have been phases when seven or eight of my movies bombed in a go.”

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor added that he should have been selective with his roles. That was the time when he would do a lot of action flicks. But what changed his life was signing up for comedy movies. In 1999, Akshay starred in Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The audience saw the funny side of Akshay, and his life changed forever.

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar said, “I used to enjoy action a lot. Then, I developed a taste for comedy. “Every movie has to be different. If I continuously do any one genre, I would get bored.”

Welcome to The Jungle Announcement Promo

In the last few years, Akshay Kumar has been in movies filled with action and social topics. But the actor will also return to comedy after a long time with movies like Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.

