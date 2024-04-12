Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt. But he was once termed the lover boy in B’Town. He’s dated the leading ladies of Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. His romance with the Jagga Jasoos co-star created rifts with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. But it looks like all is well now, thanks to Alia Bhatt. Scroll below for all the details!

Bollywood celebrities were all busy celebrating Eid last night. Like every year, Salman made a special appearance on the balcony of Galaxy apartment and greeted all his fans. His brother, Sohail Khan, also threw a grand bash. But netizens are talking about a viral picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Bhaijaan’s house.

A picture has surfaced on the internet that features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with a fan. But the background has an uncanny resemblance to the interior of Salman Khan’s house. Netizens are convinced that the Brahmastra couple celebrated Eid with the Tiger 3 star.

All is now well between Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor?

A source close to Bollywood Life reveals, “Alia Bhatt is very fond of Salman Khan and even the superstar admires the actress, it was she who has managed to become the peacemaker between them, well it’s not like a dushmani better both the stars but they weren’t on talking terms and never visited each other’s house, but it is the first time RK went to Salman’s house and this is a good change.”

The report further added that Salman Khan was always close to the Kapoor Khandaan, but his feud with Ranbir Kapoor built a wall. But the duo have now left behind their differences and all is well.

What happened between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor?

Salman began dating Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in 2003. It remains unknown when they ended their relationship. But rumors of a romance between Ranbir and Kat surfaced on the internet while they were filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The relationship was confirmed via leaked vacation pictures from Ibiza, which did not go very well with the Dabanng actor. Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have not been on talking terms since.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

