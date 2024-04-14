Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee have united for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which might be considered one of the boldest films you might have seen in recent times. A sequel to the 2010 film, the sequel, which is standalone, is set to release on April 19.

However, before the release of the film, it found itself surrounded with the first controversy in itself. The censor board has started a debate on the explicit and adult content of the film.

Not only this, the censor board has clearly mentioned that in order to get a certificate from the board, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 might have to chop and edit some portions to get clearance from the authorities who regulate the content presented in Indian Cinema.

According to sources, “The jury members have asked for the removal of some dialogues considered abusive by the CBFC. Additionally, they requested the addition of a disclaimer regarding Section 377 for the audience in the context of Kullu’s story in the film. Respecting the decisions and changes demanded by the CBFC, the makers have now applied for the 33A Certificate, and the necessary changes have been made.”

The recently released trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 offered the audience a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet. As the trailer showed, the film will have many shocking and explicitly bold scenes, igniting chatter among the audience.

The trailer definitely has offered a glimpse into the digitally drugged world. The film is very different from the style of filmmaking of its first part that was loved by the audiences because of a particular genre of filmmaking that struck a chord, and hence, three standalone stories that were combined in Love Sex Aur Dhokha were loved by the audience.

Hopefully, looking at the content of the film and the theme, the censor board does not chop off major chunks, leaving the audience feeling cheated about what they have been promised in the trailer. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is set to be released on April 19, 2024.

