News Wrap Apr 15, 2024: Kanguva, Baby John, Singham Again's Release Dates, Shankar's Daughter's Wedding

Get your popcorn ready! Today’s News Wrap is a mix of release date shuffles, celebrity couple updates, and some dream project confessions. We’ve got everything from Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again potentially shifting its release date to Diwali, to actress Priyamani expressing her desire to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed “King of Romance.” Keep reading for more!

1. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John Delays Release for Post-Production Polish

Action fans will have to wait a little longer for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Baby John. The movie, originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 31st, has been postponed due to ongoing production.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan alongside Keerthy Suresh (making her Bollywood debut) and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions. While filming requires an additional 10-12 shooting days and is expected to wrap by the end of April, the movie will then undergo extensive post-production work. The exact reason for the delay remains unclear, but the makers are now reportedly looking to release the film in June or July. A final release date will be locked after the shoot concludes.

Meanwhile, superstar Prabhas’ sci-fi pan-India movie Kalki 2898 AD seems to be filling the May 31st slot vacated by Baby John.

2. Suriya’s Kanguva Confirmed for 2024 Release, New Poster Unveiled!

Fans of Tamil superstar Suriya can rejoice! His highly-anticipated fantasy action drama Kanguva is confirmed for a 2024 release. Directed by Siva, the film has been in production for a while and generated significant buzz, especially with Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts.

On Sunday (April 14), makers released a new poster featuring Suriya’s two avatars. The movie is set in two timelines, and the latest poster shows the same. While rumours swirled about a possible delay to 2025, the makers have officially confirmed a 2024 release date. The exact date is yet to be announced.

Fans of Ajay Devgn’s cop universe will have to wait a little longer for Inspector Singham’s return. Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is reportedly being pushed back from its original August 15th release date. This move avoids a box office clash with Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. While an official announcement is pending, reports suggest Singham Again might target a Diwali 2024 release, potentially facing competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Read more here:

Priyamani, known for her roles in The Family Man and Maidaan, is setting her sights on a romantic on-screen pairing with Bollywood’s “King of Romance,” Shah Rukh Khan. Having previously shared screen time with Khan in dance sequences for Chennai Express and the upcoming Jawan, Priyamani expressed her desire for a full-fledged romantic role opposite him. “Why not?” she said, acknowledging his unmatched charisma.

The actress also addressed concerns about post – Chennai Express opportunities, clarifying that while she received numerous song-and-dance offers, she prioritized roles with more substance. Read more here!

A social media post, allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has thrown a new twist into the investigation of the recent firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. Mumbai Police are still actively investigating the gunshots on April 14th, 2024. However, this social media post claims responsibility for the attack and warns Salman Khan to consider it a warning. The post read, “Salman Khan Iske Baad Goliyan Khaali Ghar Par Nahi Chalengi.”

This development comes after similar threats were made against Khan last year by gangster Goldy Brar. The authenticity of the social media post is being investigated by the authorities. Read more here:

6. Fan Frenzy In Varanasi as Ranveer Singh Visits Vishwanath Temple To Seek Blessings!

Ranveer Singh’s visit to Varanasi caused a huge stir among fans. He was there to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and walk the ramp for a fashion show showcasing Banarasi textiles. Fans were excited to see him everywhere he went. The fashion show, organized by Manish Malhotra, aimed to promote Varanasi’s traditional crafts globally. Ranveer’s participation brought much attention to the event and the beauty of Banarasi fabrics. His visit blended together traditional Indian culture with modern Bollywood energy. Overall, it was a celebration of Indian heritage and artistry.

7. King Khan Cleans Up: SRK Picks Up Fallen KKR Flags at Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), displayed his down-to-earth nature after their IPL match win against Lucknow Super Giants. A video circulating online shows Khan humbly picking up discarded KKR flags from the stands at Eden Gardens.

Clad in his team’s jersey, Khan is seen gathering the fallen flags and handing them to a staff member. This heartwarming gesture has won praise from fans and netizens alike, highlighting his respect and appreciation for the KKR team and its supporters.

8. Kannada producer Soundarya Jagadish found dead at his Bengaluru home

Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish was found dead at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday, April 14th. His body was rushed to a private hospital in Rajajinagar, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Authorities from the Mahalakshmi police station have launched an investigation into the incident, categorizing it as an unnatural death case. Reports indicate that the possibility of suicide is also being looked into.

9. Enthiran director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya gets married

Director Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya, recently got married to Tarun Karthikeyan, an assistant director, on April 15th, 2024 in Chennai. It was a grand affair with many big names in attendance! The wedding ceremony was graced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Many other South Indian celebrities like Suriya, Karthi, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Mani Ratnam, and Vikram were also present to bless the couple.

Aishwarya was previously married to cricketer Rohit Damodaran in 2021, but the marriage ended due to Rohit’s legal troubles.

Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz are in a war of words! Zeenat, known for her recent candid social media posts, advised a fan to live-in before marriage. Mumtaz slammed this advice, calling Zeenat a “cool aunty” seeking social media popularity. The fight escalated when Mumtaz criticized Zeenat’s past marriage, sparking a debate on social media about relationships and public figures offering advice. Read more here!

