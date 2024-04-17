AP Dhillon performed at Coachella 2024 last weekend. The Indian-Canadian singer received a lot of cheers and love for his performance. When Dhillon posted the videos from his performance on his Instagram page, the reaction wasn’t what he expected. Netizens slammed him for doing something unexpected on stage.

When AP Dhillon was on stage, at the end of his act, he smashed the guitar on the floor and broke it. He received a lot of flak for doing so, and many reminded him how musical instruments are respected in India. Several commentators also compared him to Diljit Dosanjh and said that the Amar Singh Chamkila actor is better than him.

AP Dhillon Reacts To Trolls & Media

Today, the With You singer took to his Instagram page to share more posts from his performance at Coachella. The first slide reads the text ‘Justice for Sidhu Moosewala‘, which is displayed on a screen. The next few slides feature pictures of AP Dhillon on stage and fans enjoying his performance. In the last slide, the singer shared a video of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain breaking his guitar.

AP Dhillon captioned his Instagram post, “The media is controlled, and I’m out of control.” However, the singer’s post backfired as many slammed him again for justifying his act by using Sidhu Moosewala’s name. Some even trolled him again for comparing himself to Kurt Cobain.

One comment reads, “Putting JUSTICE FOR SIDHU slide at the very first in order to gain sympathy of us Punjabis, nice move bruh, hun jad Loki tere guitar todan aali gal nu criticise kar rahe ne fer tenu sidhu nu vartna peygya to gain sympathy.”

“DONT COMPARE YOURSELF TO COBAIN HE WAS A TRUE REVOLUTIONARY YOU RAP ABOUT YOUR MILLIONAIRE LIFESTYLE!,” reads another comment.

Check out some comments on AP Dhillon’s post –

Some even showed their support for the singer. One comment reads, “Rockstar”. Another fan posted under his post, “Never fold never back down @ap.dhillxn you smashed it sir “.

