Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore them. The baronesses of Bollywood -The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars – Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back, – bringing couture, crushes, rushes and flashes.

Advertisement

The trailer for the second season will show you exactly why you will need to drop everything come September 2nd and escape into this world of wine, whines and wives!

From star-studded cameos and drool worthy vacations, to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for a raging season 2! Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives.

Advertisement

Talking about The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fabulous return to Netflix, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharmatic Entertainment said “The success of Season 1 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood spanned regions – this kind of unfiltered realness has not been done in a while and it’s what contributed to the show being loved. We at Dharmatic Entertainment knew right away that if the show would come back, it would be bigger and more evolved, and that’s exactly what Season 2 is. Working with Netflix to bring the show to life has been a fruitful experience and we hope audiences around the world enjoy watching the new season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives!”

Be it dealing with impending menopause, reigniting old passions or letting go of the ghosts of the past – the squad has their hands full and are coming to you on the 2nd of September, only on Netflix!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Vijay Deverakonda Dating Comments Around Her On Koffee With Karan 7, Says, “Don’t Jump To Conclusions, Unless”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram