Noor Malabika Das, an actress and famous internet personality, was found dead in Mumbai. Noor was 37 years old and has acted in several web series. The police found her body in a decomposed state on Thursday (June 6) after the neighbours complained of a foul smell from her flat. Noor had worked in the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘The Trial’, which stars Kajol in the lead role.

As per the reports, the Mumbai police are investigating the case. They’ve not found any suicide note at her apartment in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area. But they’re investigating the medicines and her cellphone, which was found in her flat. Reports suggest that Noor died of suicide, but the investigations are still going on. The cremation was held in the city on Sunday, June 9.

All India Cine Workers Association’s Letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The All India Cine Workers Association, aka AICWA, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to conduct a thorough investigation. AICWA has called ‘The Trial‘ actor’s death suicide and wants a serious introspection into the underlying causes.

In their post, AIWCA wrote, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association urgently appeals to you, Honourable Shri Eknath Shinde, and Honourable Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Home Minister of Maharashtra, to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Noor Malabika Das’ suicide. We urge you to consider all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play, to ensure that justice is served and that the truth is brought to light.”

Noor Malabika Das’ last post on Instagram was five days go, on June 4, 2024. She posted a video and captioned it, “There is only one face and that is @noormalabika1 matching with no one else nd I no need to see the mirror my beauty is according to your reflection. My mirror is the world sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes better,sometimes silly, sometimes playful, sometimes naughty, sometimes jolly, sometimes kind, sometimes cool, sometimes fire, sometimes childish, sometimes matured.. according to the swing.”

