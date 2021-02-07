Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was recently released in theatres during Tamil harvest festival Pongal. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial became a hit at the box office. Shortly after, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video.
Advertisement
After the success of the film. the makers have dropped a long 4.49 minute deleted scene from the film. In the unseen clip, Vijay standing up for his students is winning all the hearts on social media. Netizens are pouring love for the star on social media.
Master’s deleted scene was shared by Amazon Prime India’s YouTube channel and on their official social media handles. Take a look at the scene below:
Advertisement
Trending
Here are some of Netizens’ reactions for the scene on Twitter:
This Man has evolved so much in terms of performance, appearance & most importantly his take on things & Perspectives🔥
From Coke ads to Kaththi; Sivakasi to Master
As a girl fan so so proud of U Thalapathy @actorvijay !!
GROWING & GLOWING LOVE YOU❤️https://t.co/Mu53HoeZus
— Varsha SriRaman (@varsha_sriraman) February 6, 2021
The deleted scene from Master starts with Thalapathy saying “Decision making is an Art”
But that person who decided & everyone that agreed to the decision of deleting this scene has miserably failed in making a good decision😞
YEN DA YEN IPDI 😓😭🤬#Masterthefilm
— Varsha SriRaman (@varsha_sriraman) February 6, 2021
If the deleted scene was included in the movie, & if the unnecessary scenes were removed from the movie, it would’ve been complete 🙌🏼❤️💯. #Master
— Satish 🥳 (@satissshhhh) February 6, 2021
This is a deleted scene from the movie #Master everyone says that…. That is why such a good scene was omitted from the film! 😑@actorvijay #MasterOST #25DofColossalBBMaster pic.twitter.com/Ib1kbo7QKL
— 𝐓ʜᴀʟᴀᴘᴀᴛʜʏ 𝐅ᴏʀᴛ 𝐎ғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ (@TFOfficialKL) February 7, 2021
In the deleted scene of #Master , loved the voice of @raveena116 for @MalavikaM_
Easily would have been a most loved scene by the ladies @Dir_Lokesh machan kudos for that scene writing. Asual #Thalapathy mastered it with his dialogue delivery and body language
Superstar 💥
— Shree Varaha Infotainment (@VarahaShree) February 7, 2021
Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a gangster who uses the children of the school for criminal activities. The actor has also opened up about the film’s OTT release. Talking to Koimoi, Sethupathi said, “It is not a new story but the representation changes. Master is like a fight between angel and demon, and that’s what makes it interesting to watch the movie.”
He also said, “There is a big fight between an angel and a demon, and I hope that the OTT audience enjoys it. It doesn’t matter how many times we narrate the same story; there is always an interest to watch such stories on screen. This will entertain the audience, whether it’s OTT or theatre.”
It’s also worth pointing out that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Master is produced by Xavier Britto and features Anirudh Ravichander’s chart-buster music.
So what do you think about Vijay’s film Master? Let us know in the comments.
Must Read: Gandii Baat Fame Gehana Vasisth Arrested Over Alleged Involvement In P*rn Racket, 87 Videos Found!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement