Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was recently released in theatres during Tamil harvest festival Pongal. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial became a hit at the box office. Shortly after, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

After the success of the film. the makers have dropped a long 4.49 minute deleted scene from the film. In the unseen clip, Vijay standing up for his students is winning all the hearts on social media. Netizens are pouring love for the star on social media.

Master’s deleted scene was shared by Amazon Prime India’s YouTube channel and on their official social media handles. Take a look at the scene below:

Here are some of Netizens’ reactions for the scene on Twitter:

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a gangster who uses the children of the school for criminal activities. The actor has also opened up about the film’s OTT release. Talking to Koimoi, Sethupathi said, “It is not a new story but the representation changes. Master is like a fight between angel and demon, and that’s what makes it interesting to watch the movie.”

He also said, “There is a big fight between an angel and a demon, and I hope that the OTT audience enjoys it. It doesn’t matter how many times we narrate the same story; there is always an interest to watch such stories on screen. This will entertain the audience, whether it’s OTT or theatre.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Master is produced by Xavier Britto and features Anirudh Ravichander’s chart-buster music.

