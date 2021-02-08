Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani look every inch stunning in a black ensemble in a new social media post on Monday.

Disha posted a picture on Instagram in a black tube dress, completing the look with an emerald neckpiece, emerald earrings nude lips and bold eyes. She chose a giraffe and a leaf emoji as the caption.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on Eid.

Disha Patani is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film Malang.

Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Disha Patani on Tuesday has shared a picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a pristine white bikini.

In the image, Disha sports a white bikini, looking away from the camera with the ocean can be seen in the background. The photo seems to be from her recent Maldivian getaway.

“Missing the palm tree and beach emoji,” Disha Patani wrote as a caption.

Krishna Shroff, Disha Patani’s friend and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s sister, dropped this comment: “Natural beaut.”

Disha‘s sister Khushboo Patani wrote: “Wow beauty”.

