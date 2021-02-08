Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a love-filled post for his wife Natasha Dalal after wrapping up his shoot.

Varun posted a video on his Instagram Stories, where he is seen heading back home in his car after work.

Varun Dhawan wrote: “Going (home emoji) to my wife”.

Varun tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha last month.

Speaking about his work, the actor was last seen in his digitally released film “Coolie No.1”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film will narrate the story of two couples.

Recently, Varun Dhawan surprised Varun Sharma on his birthday, by dropping in at the latters set during the ongoing shoot of Cirkus.

Talking to IANS, Sharma tagged it as one of the “bestest” birthdays ever.

He said: “(This is) One of the bestest birthdays ever , on sets with Cirkus madcaps . It’s a moment that can’t be expressed, and thank you (Cirkus director) Rohit (Shetty) sir and the entire team for making this day even more special.”

