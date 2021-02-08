Sonakshi switches on beauty mode in monochrome picture

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a monochrome picture on Monday where she raises her beauty quotient. In the Instagram image, the actress basks in the sun.

The actress captioned the photo in Hindi: “Chaon (shade).”

Sonakshi is an avid user of social media and keeps her fans entertained with her regular dose of video and picture updates.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Recently, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a stunning picture dressed in an all-white ensemble.

The Bhuj actress posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen flaunting her perfect curves in a thigh-high slit dress.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote in Hindi: “Main kya soch rahi hun (what am I thinking).”

Meanwhile, recently Sonakshi asked netizens to create memes of the photo posted on Instagram and informed that the ones she likes would feature on her Instagram story.

“You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on! Share memes using this picture and don’t forget to tag me! My favorite ones will be shared on my story. Get creative, get funny… cant wait #AsliMondayMeme,” wrote the actress.

