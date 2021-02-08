Bollywood movies have always been an inspiration to many of us. They teach us how to express our love & feelings for the one we love. Call it cute or even sometimes creepy or adorable, if you are a big-time movie buff, I can bet you’ve imagined yourself in these scenarios. Since Valentine’s week has begun, we can sense that love is in the air. Most of you must have planned their proposals during this time, and we want to make that moment a little more special for you. From Imran Khan and Genelia’s epic proposal in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s heart-touching proposal in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani we have got a list of top proposal scenes from Bollywood movies.

Advertisement

So all of you who want support from their closed ones before taking this major step, don’t you worry as we have your back. Well, people who are still single can always sit back and watch these cute scenes again, as feeling loved has no harm, right?

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Advertisement

When Genelia was all set to leave India and thought that Imran Khan did not love her, we all were heartbroken with her. But, the movie took a sudden twist when the actor broke all rules and security and entered straight inside the airport to only let people think that he is a terrorist. The epic moment was when he sang Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in front of everyone to propose his lady love. Agreed that it is quite risky and maybe impossible, but wouldn’t we all love someone to do this for us?

2 States

We all understand the importance of college romance. Sometimes you don’t have the guts to commit, but when you do, there is nothing that can stop you. Not even an ongoing Job interview. Something similar happened with Arjun Kapoor in 2 States when he suddenly realised his love for Alia Bhatt, and he just barged in the mif=ddle of her interview. Everything about this movie was so dreamy, especially this proposal scene.

Anjaana Anjaani

Can you ever imagine 2 opposite people who meet so that they can die together, falling in love? Well, this is what happens with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra who want to end their lives but eventually start enjoying each other’s company and fall in love. In fact, the last proposal scene too is quite daredevil. These two enter in the ocean on a freezing December night and in the middle of the water, Ranbir proposes PeeCee, and they eventually get pulled out by the Coast Guard.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This is one such film that is close to every youth’s mind and heart. This is a feel-good film, and at least I can watch it again and again despite the fact that I have already seen it some ten thousand times. Ranbir Kapoor has given every boy a perfect proposal line, “Beet ta waqt hai par kharch hum hote hai.” If Deepika Padukone could fall for it then how can one of us not?

Must Read: 83: Ranveer Singh Starrer Eyeing A Glorious Day Of Indian Cricket History For Its Release & It Couldn’t Get Any Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube