Abhishek Banerjee has made a niche for himself and the actor in a short span of his on-screen career has portrayed various shades. He has been in the showbiz for years now, but is still introvert enough to not approach his favourite filmmakers directly. The actor who has been nominated at the Critics Choice Awards joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation recently and spoke about the same. Read on to know what the Stree actor exactly has to say.

Last seen in Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee garnered heaps of praises for his performance in the show. The actor when asked if he has to approach filmmakers for work said he cannot, due to his shyness or his introvert nature. Abhishek also feels he needs to be worth the filmmaker that he can by his right stand and approach them.

Abhishek Banerjee said, “I still haven’t started asking for work myself. The problem is I am an introvert of top-level, lazy too. I won’t be able to do that. I think all the actors will be saying the same think I will be. ‘Sir I am a huge fan of yours, I love all your films, I want to be directed by you’. I don’t know what to say differently yaa. I want them to not take me in the same league. I genuinely love some directors, like Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sriram Raghavan, Vikramaditya Motwane, they are all my favourites.”

“I haven’t approached any of them, I don’t know why. And I know all of them personally, I have interacted with all of the. But I never had the courage, and I think that courage is also because it’s the worth. Sometimes you need to be worthy of that director. Me haq se mangna chahta hoon. I want to say that would love to be in process with them. I guess I am still fighting for it. So I think the day I feel like I deserve to call them, I will. And also break a little bit of my shyness yaa,” Abhishek Banerjee added.

Abhishek also spoke on whether the success is translating into more work or not. He said, “Definitely it is translating into more work. Quantity has increased for sure, I need to give attention towards quality. I have been getting very different kind of roles. The charcaters offered to me are also I would never anticipate myself doing those roles. So it is a mix of these variations coming my way.”

