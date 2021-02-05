Pregnancy is the best phase in a woman’s life, and one of the most important too. I have heard it from a lot of ladies that they do not feel like dressing up when they are expecting. But my question is why? Okay, I would not deny women’s physical transformation, but the zeal to dress up should never die. Don’t you think so? At least our Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan do not.

This article is for all you ladies who keep wondering how to maintain your fashion game on even during pregnancy. Today we bring to you 5 outfit ideas from Kareena‘s wardrobe, which will help you dress up from breakfast to dinner and everyone would ask you ‘Hor dass kinni tareefan, Chahidi ae tenu?’

YOGA IN STYLE

There is no particular occasion to look good or dress up, they say. It is an occasion whenever you dress up. Am I right, or am I right girls? The first thing that every expecting mother needs to take care of is that her clothes are very comfortable. Especially when you are working out, you have to make sure that the gym wear is not very tight on your tummy. Kareena Kapoor Khan glams up even her gym wear. Wearing a pink coloured Puma sports bra and matching gym tracks and a jacket of the same colour, she was glowing. Here is giving an answer to all those pregnant ladies who shy away from exposing during pregnancy. Go Rock It!

GLAM DOLL IN OFFICE

Who says you cannot look stylish when you are pregnant? Be it office or any formal meeting; you can still make heads turn with your fashion game. Golden pleated skirt paired with an orange sweater top is just wow! Along with this dress, white sneakers would take care of your comfort and style too. Wear it, and we bet this Kareena inspired outfit would get you millions of compliments.

SHOWSTOPPER IN A PARTY

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to surprise us with her fashion game. The diva looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this black dress. Well, fashionistas take notes coz no one can stop you from looking flawless when you would wear such a sparkly dress at a part. There is no way that this dress would not make heads turn. Try it out and let us know!

DESI QUEEN AT HOME

I have a thing for Lucknowi chickenkaari dresses. They are so soft on the skin, and comfortable plus looks a perfect 10 on 10. Just as they say, Keep it simple silly! Kareena is absolutely doing that and yet looking gorgeous. This can be perfect home wear for all the ladies who do not want to compromise on their style when choosing comfort.

