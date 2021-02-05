The Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Study is out. And as per the list, it is not Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan topping the list but an Indian sportsperson. The skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is at the top again. Interestingly, this is the fourth consecutive year the sportsperson has retained his spot.

While the movie industry saw a dry spell in 2020 owing to the pandemic, the remaining spots on the Top 10 were filled with members from the industry. This included Akshay, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. Scroll down to have a look at their brand value numbers.

According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 released by Duff & Phelps on Thursday, Virat Kohli is at the apex. He has a brand value of $237.7 Million. The Indian cricket captain has beaten actor Akshay Kumar – who comes in second – with almost half his brand value, $118.9 Million. Even though Kumar retains the second position on the list, his value saw a jump of 13.8%.

Coming in third on the celebrity brand valuation study is actor Ranveer Singh with a brand value of $102.9 Million. Following him is Bollywood’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan with a value of $51.1 Million.

On the fifth position is actress Deepika Padukone with a brand valuation $50.4 Million. Sharing the 6th spot are Ayushmann Khurrana and Alia Bhatt with a value of $48 Million. Next on the list is Salman Khan with a value of $45 Million, Amitabh Bachchan with $44.2 Million and Hrithik Roshan with $39.4 Million.

As per Duff & Phelps, the overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 is estimated at $1.0 billion. This is a dip of approximately 5% from last year estimate.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director at Duff & Phelps, said, “While established celebrities continue to dominate our rankings, notable millennials with a strong social media presence continue to climb the ladder. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Sharma all jumped a few spots to grab the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 17 spots, respectively. Further, Kartik Aaryan debuts on our list at No. 20. These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth.”

Talking about Virat Kohli, Jain said that his style of leadership, commitment and work ethic resonate deeply with brands. He continued, “When you take into account his endorsements — he has over 30 — and social media presence, Kohli, in terms of brand value, is unrivalled.” As per the report, in 2020, Kohli’s social media followers rose by almost 50 per cent.

