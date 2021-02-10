Hrithik Roshan has made a mark for himself in Bollywood. He’s known as a ‘Greek God’ for a reason. With projects like, Dhoom 2, Krrish and War, the actor has proved his acting chops in the Industry. But if you think he’s not been much in demand in Hollywood, you’re absolutely wrong. The superstar once rejected a huge detective film. Hint: It also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a prominent role!

In fact, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signed on the dotted lines when she heard about Hrithik being a part of the project. The couple shared a great bond after the sizzling pair they made on-screen! However, things turned upside down when Roshan instead rejected the offer.

The movie that we’re talking about is Pink Panther 2. Yes, you heard that right. Hrithik Roshan was reportedly offered the role of Vincenzo Roccara Squarcialupi Brancaleon. The project however landed in Andy Gracia’s lap later on!

A source close to the superstar had revealed that Hrithik Roshan wanted his character to be meaty. “Hrithik is a huge fan of Steve Martin and was excited to work with him, but the role offered was not substantial. He politely informed the producers that he wouldn’t be able to do it,” he revealed.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing the film because of Hrithik, the source added, “Ash had been informed by her agent that Hrithik might play a part in the film. She didn’t know he had backed out. Ash was very disappointed that Hrithik wouldn’t be doing the film. She was excited about working with him in a Hollywood film.”

It is also said that father Rakesh Roshan later had confirmed this Pink Panther 2 rumour as well!

Would you have wanted to witness Hrithik Roshan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Pink Panther 2? Share with us in the comment section below.

