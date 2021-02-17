Yash Raj Films has locked its exciting slate of films for 2021 and the company is signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen. Here are the official release dates:

“SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR”

Release Date: Friday, 19 March, 2021

Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Produced and Directed by: Dibakar Banerjee | Worldwide Distribution by: Yash Raj Films

“BUNTY AUR BABLI 2”

Release Date: Friday, 23 April, 2021

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and introducing debutant Sharvari

Directed by: Varun V. Sharma | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

“SHAMSHERA”

Release Date: Friday, 25 June, 2021

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Directed by: Karan Malhotra | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

“JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR”

Release Date: Friday, 27 August, 2021

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah

Directed by: Divyang Thakkar | Produced by: Maneesh Sharma/Yash Raj Films

“PRITHVIRAJ”

Release Date: Friday, 5 November, 2021 (Diwali Release)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood

Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi | Produced by: Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films

With this, YRF seems to have a fun-packed year ahead! Stick to this space for more updates regarding anything entertainment.

