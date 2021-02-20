KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of this year. The hype for this Yash starrer is way beyond what anyone would have expected. Considering the fact that its first instalment was a huge success in every dubbed version apart from the original Kannada version, high hopes are pinned this time.

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 1 that released in 2018 had made around 135 crores in Karnataka alone and had surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s collection in the state. More than that, the film grabbed eyeballs as it dented Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in the box office clash, with its Hindi version.

This time, the buzz is sky high and Yash with KGF Chapter 2 is all set to rewrite history books. Most importantly, we have our eyes set on 3 box office record lists. Let’s discuss this in detail.

All India opening

The first and foremost challenge for KGF Chapter 2 was to enter the list of all-time highest openers in India (inclusive of all versions). The list is topped by Baahubali 2 with a day 1 of as huge as 121 crores. Saaho (88 crores), 2.0 (63 crores), War (53.35 crores) and Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores) hold 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place respectively. It will be interesting to see if KGF 2 enters this list.

Hindi version’s opening

Back in 2018, the first instalment opened to a very small figure of below 3 crores, but this time the stage has been set. KGF 2 could possibly make its opening to 10X compared to its predecessor’s day 1. As of now, Baahubali 2 is at the top with 41 crores. Saaho (24.40 crores), 2.0 (20.25 crores), Kabali (5.20 crores) and Baahubali: The Beginning (5.15 crores) are at 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places respectively.

All India lifetime

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 won’t be able to cross Baahubali 2’s domestic collection of 1031 crores, but yes, it has high chances of beating every other movie on the list. On the list, Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), 2.0 (408 crores), Dangal (388 crores) and Sanju (341.22 crores) hold the other four positions in the top 5.

KGF 2 releases on 16th July 2021.

