After giving a box office hit with Master, all eyes are now set on Thalapathy Vijay’s next movie. It was just yesterday, we informed you about Nawazuddin Siddiqui been approached to play an antagonist in Vijay’s next yet-to-be-titled film i.e. Thalapathy 65. Now, the latest report that’s flowing in will cheer up all Jammwalians, fans of Vidyut Jammwal.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is making sure that Thalapathy 65 turns out to be a huge project for his mass star. And with Sun Pictures bankrolling the project, the grandeur is assured. Moreover, the filmmaker has set his eyes on roping in Bollywood stars to play villain against Vijay.

Speaking of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the versatile actor has liked the script and just official formalities are remaining. On the other hand, there’s nothing much known about Vidyut Jammwal, but yes, he is a strong contender to play the second antagonist in opposite to Thalapathy Vijay.

For the unversed, Vidyut Jammwal has already shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in 2012’s Thupakki. So, if everything falls in place, we will get to see a reunion of both the actors in Thalapathy 65.

So, all Jammwalians out there, are you excited?

Meanwhile, Vijay is all the headlines thanks to his massive success, Master. Reportedly, even though the amount hasn’t been disclosed, Thalapathy Vijay has taken a huge sum for the film. None other than film’s producer Xavier Britto has confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

“You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds,” he said.

