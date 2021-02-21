Master turned out to be a saviour and a ray of hope for all exhibitors and producers in India. The way the film performed showed that the audience is ready to step into theatres if the content is worth watching. But apart from intriguing content, it’s the star power of Thalapathy Vijay which has been praised by one and all. Now, the crowd-puller is all set for another commercial potboiler and that too with the filmmaker of his recent hit, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Yes, you read that right! The duo is all set to reunite for Thalapathy 66 i.e. Vijay‘s 66th film. The film will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. It’s learnt that the film will release in multiple languages and will be made on a huge budget.

As per India Today, Thalapathy Vijay and Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj met at the former’s house to discuss the project. Vijay has liked the script and has agreed to reunite with Kanagaraj post completing his 65th film. The announcement is expected to be made in April.

Meanwhile, work on Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th film i.e. Thalapathy 65 is in full swings. The film will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Nelson Dilipkumar is making sure that Thalapathy 65 turns out to be a huge project for his mass star. And with Sun Pictures bankrolling the project, the grandeur is assured. Moreover, the filmmaker has said to rope two Bollywood stars to play the antagonist. It’s learnt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in the film.

Speaking of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the versatile actor has liked the script and just official formalities are remaining. On the other hand, there’s nothing much known about Vidyut Jammwal, but yes, he is a strong contender to play the second antagonist in opposite to Thalapathy Vijay.

