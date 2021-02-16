Thalapathy Vijay Is Class-Apart When It Comes To Cars - From Audi A8 To Mini Cooper S, Beasts Owned By Him!

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the prominent actors in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. His recently released film Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, made quite a buzz. Apart from being an exceptional actor, he also is widely known for his philanthropic work.

The superstar also likes spending his money on a swanky set of wheels. Needless to say, the actor likes to ride in style. So let’s take a look at some of the luxurious cars owned by Thalapathy Vijay.

BMW X5 and X6

The south actor is a self-acclaimed BMW fan, as per Cartoq. The actor owns not one but two BMW SUVs, the X5 and the X6. The X5 comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine, and an attractive all-wheel drive, whereas X6 is equipped with a coupe roofline and isn’t assembled in India. Reportedly, the car is being imported and an instant head-turner.

Mini Cooper S

Thalapathy Vijay the more compact and sporty yet equally luxurious Mini Cooper S. The hatchback features a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which that pushes out 184 Bhp and 240 Nm, reports Cartoq. Even Amitabh Bachchan and Mammooty also own a luxurious car.

Audi A8

Apart from BMW, the Master star owns a luxurious sedan, Audi A8, which is one of his daily use cars. The German manufactured car is priced at Rs 1.17 crores and comes with the choice of a petrol or diesel engine.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the few south actors who own coveted double RR in his car collection. It’s one of the cheapest cars that RR offering in India. The luxurious car that is packed with a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine with 570 Bhp and 780 Nm on offer, according to Cartoq. The car is priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 crore.

