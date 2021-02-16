8 years after Drishyīam (2013), Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are now back with Drishyam 2, which is a true sequel to the film instead of just being a franchise product. In fact, this is the first ever instance of a suspense thriller film to have a sequel where a film begins from where it ends, hence bringing on novelty to the proceedings. Drishyam had concluded at a very intriguing point and it would be exciting to see whether George Kutty (name of the character played by Mohanlal) and his family would be able to escape from the cops.

All of this makes Drishyam 2 a very exciting release when it premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday. In fact the film’s straight-to-OTT arrival came as a surprise since theatres are allowed to operate at 100% occupancy. However, there could be two reasons for the film skipping the theatrical release. First and foremost the deal with Amazon Prime was closed some time back and announcement for relaxation at theatres has come only now. Secondly, Kerala stays on to be the hotspot for COVID 19 cases and since īis primarily catering to the Malayalam market, makers may have been vary.

However, with the kind of all around curiosity to check out Drishyam 2, and the fact hat it holds immense equity even amongst the Hindi speaking audiences who have seen Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version of Drishyam, the film is set to take the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam OTT premiere. In 2020 there were quite a few Malayalam films that had arrived in OTT, especially at Amazon Prime, and Drishyam 2 will surpass their viewership numbers by a margin.

