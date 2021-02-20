The commotion around the suspense drama genre seems to have intensified and why won’t it? Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 has just hit the shores, and the genre has every damn reason to be the most trending. The edge of the seat South franchise is one of the most sought after suspense vehicle in the country, and if you don’t know even the Hollywood gods are behind it. While all of that remains, post the release of the sequel yesterday, the film is trending all over. However, it has garnered mixed responses, majorly being lapped up for the thrills and twist it offered.

As all of that continues to happen, we at Koimoi are here to sort out your weekend in case you have already seen Drishyam 2, and the suspense drama craving ‘jasoos’ in you want more to chew on. Worry not, we compile 5 top-notch South thrillers if you want that nail-biting feeling yet again over the weekend. Get your popcorn and dim the lights as we begin.

Overtake

what comes to your mind when you hear the road movie genre? A car, scenic beauty, speed, or slowing it down, characters, their stories. Now add a stranger here who is following you to kill you. Well, that is Overtake. A suspense thriller starring Vijay Babu that has made it to our recommendation just for the immaculate camera work and thrills in it.

Vikram Vedha

One of the most sought after South thrillers is Vikram Vedha that stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It tells the story of a cop Vikram out on the hunt for Vedha and when he finds him, that is not the end to the story. There is more and a twist that you cannot imagine.

Visaranai



Over the years, the portrayal of policemen and brutality has taken a 360-degree turn. The South drama has won international accolades for a reason. Visaranai talks about police brutality and even talks about the plight of the immigrants who come to a different place to find work but end up in a completely different controversy.



U-turn



The bilingual South drama that stars Samantha Akkineni fits in multiple genres. The part supernatural part thriller is a mind-blowing story. We don’t want to reveal the premise of this film, but can only tell you that it will haunt you at least for a few days after you have seen it.

Mumbai Police



Mumbai Police stars a mighty police officer played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the centre of it all. This fire-spitting, always angry and machoism embodied man is gay. Yes, people, this is a film made 7 years ago. But also focus on the thrill. Watch the film to know what it is.

