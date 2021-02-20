Bigg Boss 13 is over a long time back, but there are few contestants who still continue to be in the headlines. Be it the alleged couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla or the much-in-love couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, all of them have been making fans go gaga with their cuteness and PDA. But, it looks like ‘AsiManshi’ as their fans lovingly call them, have decided to take the plunge in their relationship we all have been waiting for.

We know that you all must have already drawn several conclusions and must be wondering if these two are finally getting married? Well, we are here to answer all your queries. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Himanshi Khurana recently put up a picture of a gorgeous ring on her Instagram story that made all the fans wonder if Asim Riaz proposed to his ladylove. We all know how serious these two are in their relationship; hence, this step did not surprise the fans. Everyone knew that this is bound to happen someday or the other.

The ring’s picture sealed the deal for all the fans of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. But have they really gotten engaged? Well, first, have a look at the gorgeous ring below:

Ok! Now, just to break your heart a little, there is no confirmation of who gave this ring to Himanshi? Or Is she engaged to Asim? The moment she shared a picture of Tiffany & Co ring, each and every fan’s mind started racing that if this was given to her by her beau as she exclaims ‘Uiii’ in her story.

Himanshi Khurana proudly flaunts her new diamond heart-shaped ring, which is placed in the box of Tiffany & co. Very smartly, she has not shared any further details in the picture. But, if this really is her engagement ring given by Asim Riaz, then we must say that she is a lucky girl.

Talking about her marriage plans with beau, Himanshi had said that they are in no hurry. Currently, both of them only want to focus on their career and just want to be there for each other.

Anyway, what do you think the truth is? Are Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana really engaged?

