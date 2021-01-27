So far several previous contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Monalisa, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi had made their appearances in Bigg Boss 14. Similarly, Asim Riaz was also invited by the makers of the controversial reality show to make an appearance.

However, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner up had refused to be part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. It seems he took the decision because of the host Salman Khan. Now, another latest report reveals the reason why Riaz took such a decision.

According to Telly Chakkar, Asim Riaz refused the offer to appear as a host on Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode because he didn’t want to host without Salman Khan. Well, that seems reasonable.

Previously, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were like brothers in the Bigg Boss 13. They were known for their camaraderie inside the house. However, the two later were also in the limelight when they turned enemies. They often engaged in ugly fights in the house.

Meanwhile, reports recently revealed that Asim was offered ridiculous Rs 50 crore for Bigg Boss 14 season. Although he did not disclose the amount, he did confirm that the makers had offered him to appear on the latest season.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim Riaz said, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’.”

He also added, “This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest.”

