Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday today. For someone who made his Bollywood debut almost a decade back as a 21-year-old in Pyaar Ka Punchnama [2011], the youngster has come a long way. In fact if not for the lockdown, a couple of his films [Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2] would have already released by now. Nonetheless, 2021 could well turn out to be special for Kartik, what with multiple films of his set to release in quick succession.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the birthday boy’s 5 biggest hits till now and 5 biggies for which he has already begun work.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 109 crores

Kartik Aaryan‘s biggest blockbuster till date is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and ironically this is one film where he didn’t even have a leading lady opposite him. As Sonu, he won hearts with this Luv Ranjan directed film that gained him a huge fan base amongst the family audiences as well. The film went on to hit a century and introduced Kartik Aaryan to the 100 Crore Club.

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 97 crores

Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the two films featuring Kartik Aaryan that missed out on the 100 Crore Club by just a whisker. Falling precariously short of hitting a century by mere 3 crores, this Mudassar Aziz directed remake of the yesteryear hit Pati Patni Aur Woh saw Kartik juggling between two leading ladies, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. He entertained, and how.

Luka Chuppi – 95 crores

This romcom could well have set a record for each and every song in the film being a recreated version of an existing hit. Not that Kartik Aaryan minded it since not just he romanced Kriti Sanon with glee, he also brought to fore his romantic side. Yet again, it was the case of so near yet so far as this Laxman Utekar directed film missed out on a century by only 5 crores.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 64 crores

This was the film that brought Kartik Aaryan back into the limelight after a couple of misses at the box office [Akaash Vani, Kaanchi]. Reprising his Pyaar Ka Punchnama avtar that had introduced him to the audiences, he regaled audiences once again with his terrific monologue. However, the Luv Ranjan directed film was much more than that and hit a half-century.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama – 12 crores

As a 21-year-old who had just started off in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan was one amongst the three leads in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While each of them had a definite part to play in this Luv Ranjan directorial debut, Kartik stood out for his straight face comedy and especially the monologue. The film started slow but then went on to be a sleeper success at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming movies in 2021

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Around 50% shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is already through and Kartik Aaryan is pretty much gearing up to wrap up the remaining portions soon enough as well. Second, in the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, this one has him taking forward the entertainment quotient. This is also the first time ever that Kartik is working with director Anees Bazmee.

Dostana 2

It’s a big-league entry for Kartik Aaryan, what with Dostana 2 turning out to be his maiden entry into the Dharma camp. Producer Karan Johar had been looking forward to taking forward the Dostana franchise for the longest time and this is now happening with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor coming together for the first time ever. A good portion of the film has been shot.

Ram Madhvani’s next

This is an announcement that has just come and Kartik Aaryan would soon be beginning the shoot of the film in December itself. A thriller set in Mumbai, this yet-untitled film is being directed by Ram Madhvani of Sonam Kapoor Neerja and Sushmita Sen’s Aarya fame. Buzz has it that Kartik has even gone for a look change for this film which sees him in a different avtar.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

One just waits for an official announcement to come around the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is set to feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Allu Arjun was real good fun to watch in this family entertainer with strong dose of romance, humor as well as songs and dances. For Kartik, this film is set to emerge as one of the biggest ever in his decade long career.

Om Raut’s next

Earlier this year Om Raut delivered a major blockbuster in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soon came an announcement around Kartik Aaryan signing the filmmaker’s next. This one is touted to be an action entertainer with Kartik in a never seen before get up and persona. Considering the chocolate boy image that Kartik is known for, this one would be a revelation.

