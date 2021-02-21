It isn’t a secret anymore that Salman Khan has begun prep on Tiger 3, and the film is turning out to be a massive affair. Ever since the film was confirmed, fans have gone crazy for every little update that either the birdies or the production house have in store for them. While we are fast moving towards the date when the film goes on floors; a new update says that it is not an easy ride for Salman who is now embroiled in a rigorous workout routine and is all set to learn Parkour. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

The buzz around Tiger 3 is too intense and ever-increasing. The film that is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is being directed by Fan director Maneesh Sharma and also reprises Katrina Kaif. The film is set to go on floors in March this year. While we wait to see Bhai in the avatar that we are awaiting the most now, the little birdies now say that Salman is taking every single possible effort to make it the best.

Now as per a report in TOI, Salman Khan is said to be following a strict diet and is also in a rigorous workout regime that will help him achieve the look. The report also says that the actor will be learning new techniques to master the skill and look like an authentic RAW officer. If that isn’t already exciting, it is being said that the actor will be learning Parkour from some international artist and will be showcasing it on the big screen. He will be getting into training for the same post the Bigg Boss finale. The actor is also planning to make his Panvel farmhouse into his rehearsal ground.

Meanwhile, a source talking about the Tiger 3 going on floors, said, “Having ensured that the pre-production began last December, Adi wants to begin the film on schedule. Since the UAE is witnessing a spike in cases, Maneesh and he are now discussing the possibility of heading to Istanbul first and wrapping up the required portions with Salman, who has given his bulk dates from March. The Yash Raj Films’ production team, which had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Pathan’s recce last month, stayed on for Tiger 3. Simultaneously, another batch is scouting for locations in the Turkish city. The director-producer duo will take a final call basis the feedback of these teams.”

The source added, “Salman Khan will sport a lean look in the movie. He will train with fitness expert Rajendra Dhole, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma and Disha Patani. Rajesh Rai, who had trained the actor for Dabangg 3, will oversee his fitness programme.”

