Zoya Akhtar is one of the prominent filmmakers in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for more than a decade and delivered several critical and commercially successful films. Now the director is now gearing up her next directorial outing and this time with Ananya Panday.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old filmmaker celebrated the 12th anniversary of her film Luck by Chance on January 30. Her last film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin received a lot of love from all the quarters. The film also got selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Advertisement

After Gully Boy’s success, Zoya Akhtar is back with another film and she will be collaborating with Ananya Panday. The film’s title has not been revealed yet as it is under the pre-production stage. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “The film is presently in the pre-production stage so nothing much is known about it except for the fact that Zoya and Ananya have agreed to work together. Ananya is a big fan of Zoya and is looking forward to working with the filmmaker. The movie is expected to roll sometime this year.”

It is expected that Zoya will make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently working on Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Currently, the film is being shot in Mumbai. Previously, the first schedule had begun in Goa in 2020.

Ananya will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger alongside South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Part Of The Global PUMA Family, Features On Their Instagram Handle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube