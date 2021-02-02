Actress Kangana Ranaut has been a doting sister for her siblings. It is well known that she has been supportive of her sister Rangoli Chandel. Now she has become supportive of her cousins as well. Recently, the actress bought lavish apartments for her siblings and cousins.

The Thalaivi actress on Tuesday took to Twitter and confirmed the reports. She wrote, “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family.” Take a look at the tweet below:

I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet came after The Times India reported that the Queen actress spent a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crores to buy the four lavish properties for her siblings in Chandigarh. A source told the publication, “Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around.”

The source also said that Kangana fulfilled her sibling’s dream of having their own house in the city. “Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings,” the source said.

Kangana Ranaut owns a house in her home town Manali and a few properties in Mumbai as well. Last year, her Mumbai office was at the centre of controversy when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation accused her of allowing unauthorised construction on the property and demolished parts of it while she was not in town.

Following which, the Manikarnika actress then fought against the BMC in the Bombay High Court. The latter then asked the corporation to pay Kangana for damages caused during the demolition which was carried out with ‘malicious intentions’.

