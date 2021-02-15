Everything was sailing smoothly for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team but there came a black dot on a white canvas in 2016. Shilpa Shinde who made Angoori a household name stepped out of the show by alleging producer Sanjay Kohli of se*ual harassment. Shilpa even made a statement related to Saumya Tandon which irked the latter.

For the unversed, Shilpa left the show with an intention never to return back. She had even said that she informed about Sanjay’s misbehaviour to the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. More particularly, she had shared about informing the matter to Saumya. “I spoke to Saumya also about this, but she was like – ‘Humari industry mein koi rape nai karta Shilpa’. But I told her that I was feeling very uncomfortable,” Shilpa said in one of her interviews.

Post such a statement from Shilpa Shinde, Saumya Tandon had replied, “It’s very sad that even after one year of leaving the show, Shilpa has put so many things out there for people to talk about. I don’t understand that if she left the show with an intention that she won’t come back, why is she still cribbing?” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Saumya Tandon added, “It is so sad that she used my name. Saying that she confided in me is not true at all. I shared a very professional relationship with her. Also, I’m the kind of person who is very confident about myself. So, it’s very kiddish to say the things that she said and I really didn’t like or appreciated those lies.”

“She gave media interviews that she didn’t wish to come back to the show and then she said she was asked to leave. So you can see it’s very contradictory,” Saumya added further on her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actor, Shilpa Shinde.

