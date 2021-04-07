Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is amongst the most loved Indian sitcoms. The actors associated with the show- Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shinda (earlier), Shubhangi Atre and others, know how to create magic on the small screen. Just like their on-screen chemistry, the team members share a good bond on a personal level too. Aasif once shared such an incident regarding former Angoori bhabi, Shilpa.

Shilpa had been part of the show for a year i.e. from 2015 to 2016. Within a single year, she became a household name as Angoori and her mannerisms are still loved by fans. Her on-screen chemistry with Rohitashv Gour and Aasif was terrific and a joy to watch. Recalling memories, Aasif once shared that he misses the actress and how she had recommended his name for Bigg Boss. He also touched the issue due to which Shilpa left the show.

In a talk with Times Of India, Aasif Sheikh had shared, “Shilpa Shinde had some issues with the producers and the channel and none with the co-actors. In fact, recently she recommended my name for ‘Bigg Boss’ but I refused as I don’t want any kind of controversies in my life.”

Aasif Sheikh continued praising Shilpa Shinde by saying that her presence was one of USP’s of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

“The character of Bhabiji, which she portrayed, was the best ever anybody could get, so I kept telling her, nothing is worth losing this show, as she was very close to me. In fact, I got her the show. When the writer of the show narrated the character to me I said this is Shilpa Shinde. She was the ideal bhabhi and was really charming as the character. I was very against her leaving the show. But she had her own problems,” the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor added.

