Nikki Tamboli Has A Request For Her Bigg Boss 14 Fans & She Hints At A New Surprise

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, has urged fans to stop fighting about issues that cropped up on the reality show. Nikki tweeted on Monday urging fans to “move on”, promising them “exciting news soon”.

“Hey guys just wanted to say bigboss 14 is over. so kindly move on and spread positivity. I know my fans love me so much I can just request my fans just stop fighting over bigboss14 topic it’s done now let’s move ahead and i m gonna give you really exciting news very soon luv you all,” she wrote.

Nikki Tamboli often treats her fans to fun dance videos on Instagram. She also shifted house a while back and posted a video to share the update.

Nikki Tamboli will be seen in an upcoming music video where she shares the screen with actor Arradhya Mann. The actress shot in Chandigarh for the video.

Well, recently Tamboli also hinted at making a comeback with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview with VJ Andy, when asked when will we see her next? The diva without uttering a word just gave a subtle hint. she roared like a lion, which means Singham, which means Rohit Shetty and that means KKK.

Well, if this is true then how excited are you to see Nikki Tamboli in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

