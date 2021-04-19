Fans of Bollywood films love to watch the on-screen couples who have given us ultimate (unrealistic) relationship goals. And one of the most iconic ones in the history of Bollywood was Govinda and Rani Mukerji. The onscreen couple soon turned in real life too.

At the peak of their careers, Govinda and Rani were adored by the fans and industry insiders. Scroll down to know more about it.

According to the reports on social media, the Coolie No 1 actor and Rani Mukerji met on the sets of Manoj Agrawal’s film Hadd Kardi Aapne. The two got close to each other instantly and in no time, they were inseparable. Their on-screen romance started to make headlines in real life too.

Rani fell for the actor’s humbleness, and his ability to make everyone laugh. It was at that time when she was still finding her feet in the industry and Hero No.1 actor was already an established actor in Bollywood. Soon they began spending time together and showered each other with gifts, reported IBTimes.

The reports also stated that Govinda tried his best to help Rani Mukerji’s career by recommending her to filmmakers. Despite their apparent closeness, neither one of them opened up on their affair. For some time the pair remained tight-lipped about their affair, but Rani cleared the air regarding her relationship with Govinda is one of the older interviews.

“The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. Neelam, Farah, Karisma, Raveena, Preity…and I don’t know how many more have been linked with him. I know just one thing, that’s it’s difficult to find a nice friend, a humdard like Govinda,” Rani Mukerji was quoted as saying by Bollywood Googly.

However, the two moved apart, and they have maintained a cordial distance ever since. Rani then went on to marry Aditya Chopra later in the year 2014.

