Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan’s second season of Pinch is already making news, after the first two blazing episodes, get ready for some honest confessions by Gen-Z action star, Tiger Shroff. Tiger opened up few secrets, gave them back to his trollers and slew the episode with swag.

During the episode, Shroff admitted that even before venturing into films he was trolled for his looks and there was a distasteful comparison with his father Jackie Shroff. Read on to know all the Baaghi actor spoke about below.

Advertisement

Talking about being trolled and compared, Tiger Shroff revealed that he took all the heat in a positive way and that’s what suggests to youngsters as well. He said, “If you’re being trolled or bullied, it means that you have made an impact on the opposite person, and it doesn’t have to be a negative thing.”

While reacting to trollers with a smile, Tiger Shroff revealed that during childhood he was actually more inclined towards football. The Heropanti actor said, “While growing up I wanted to be a footballer, I have a passion for football. But unfortunately, in our school apart from cricket, not any sport had that much hype.”Tiger further asserted that he wanted to represent the country with the sport, but he didn’t get the chance to do it.

Revealing that at the same time he was getting many acting offers, he decided to adapt the sportsman principle into his acting profession. The actor believes that even his trollers give out some productive suggestions that help him to improve.

Right from the beginning, Tiger Shroff wanted to stand out from his father’s shadow and wanted to create a different impression from Jackie Shroff. “I always knew that I am different from dad, and I wanted to prove different from him.” Tiger even said that people perceived him to be just like his father, but they were shocked after watching his debut film’s promos.

Even director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted Tiger to learn machoism from his father. For the unversed, the Satya director had in a series of tweets called Tiger a ‘bikini babe.’ Reacting to this, Tiger Shroff said, “No one can match up to Bhidhu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan).”

Tiger feels that social media is a boon for them to get connected with their fans, however, he even shared that one needs to be sensible before commenting as few are very sensitive towards trolling. He quoted about the power of social media by saying, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Watch the episode here:

What are your thoughts on Tiger Shroff’s candid conversation? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Pathan: Post Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Union, This War Actor Joins The Grand Crossover Project!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube