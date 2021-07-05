Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are among one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. If you have heard about their love story, then you know how cute these two were. Although the Radhe actor has revealed a lot about his wife in the past, this time, when he appeared on Dance Deewane 3, he revealed that she had once come to rescue him and his friends from a gang that came to beat them up.

Woah! Now that is called being a true Dabangg, isn’t it? If you missed the episode over the weekend and want to know about this story, worry not and keep scrolling below.

When Dance Deewane host Raghav Juyal asked Jackie Shroff and his co-guest Suniel Shetty if they were scared of their wives, both of them had a similar reaction. Both the actors raised the placard that said ‘Yes’. The irony is that both these actors had a love marriage and married their sweethearts after several years of dating.

Talking further about being scared of his wife, Jackie Shroff narrated a story. He revealed that he had been scared of Ayesha Shroff ever since he saw her beating up some goons. According to a report in Zoom, he said, “Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend).”

“Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (Something happened between my friend and me, and a big gang came there to beat us up. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then),” Jackie added.

Now, who wouldn’t be scared of their wife if she is such a hero! Way to go, Ayesha Shroff. No wonder Tiger Shroff is like this. Both his parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, are so physically strong. What do you have to say about this incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

