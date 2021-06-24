Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, sharing a video of him with his dance mentor Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

The duo is seen dancing to the beats of the fastpaced “Breathe in breathe out”, and Tiger wished Shirodkar on his birthday using the video.

“Happy bday guru ji lv u,” wrote Tiger Shroff, along with the clip.

Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including “Ganapath”, “Baaghi 4”, “Heropanti 2” and “Rambo”.

Meanwhile recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove, actress Disha Patani on her 29th birthday in a special way.

What can be said as a visual treat to Tiger and Disha’s fans, the actor shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

Wishing Disha on her birthday, Tiger wrote: “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani.”

Even though Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating for quite some time, the two actors have refrained from speaking about their relationship status.

