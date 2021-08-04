Advertisement

Hirdesh Singh, also popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed in legal trouble. His wife Shalini Talwar has slapped domestic violence against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Amidst the allegation, a shocking report has come to the fore.

Shalini allegedly filed the case against her husband on August 3 before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court. In her plea, she claimed that the rapper had become “extremely arrogant, abusive, harsh and uncaring” to her following their marriage in 2011.

Not just that, Shalini Talwar even accused Yo Yo Honey Singh of infidelity and said that he had illicit physical relationships with several women. As reported by Indian Express, Shalini in her plea, said the Dil Chori singer “showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect. The Applicant, on the other hand, brought back (Singh) from the abyss into the light.”

She also alleged that the rapper hurled a liquor bottle at her and named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and sister-in-law Sneha Singh in her plea. The report further reveals that Singh’s wife has demanded a compensation of Rs 20 crore from him and asked to pay her Rs 5 lakh per month for a fully furnished house in a reputed part of Delhi. Shalini further asked the court to direct him to return stridhan and dowry articles.

The court, on the other hand, has passed interim orders in favour of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini and issued a restraining order to the rapper from disposing off his jointly owned property.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talvar were childhood sweethearts and dated for nearly 10 years before getting married in January 23, 2011. The two tied the knot in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Gurudwara in the presence of their family and friends.

