Hrithik Roshan is getting applauded for his performance in the recently released Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. From critics to fans, everyone is going gaga over his villainous performance in the film and amid the same, the actor was spotted in the city with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Their video was shared online on social media and now netizens are reacting to it on Instagram while labelling the actors as Indian Leonardo DiCaprio. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Hrithik as usual looked beyond handsome in his latest spotting and was seen donning an all-black avatar with a denim and a t-shirt. Saba on the other hand wore a halter neck blue-coloured top that she paired with denim joggers. As they were making their way to the car, paparazzi requested them to pose and HR graciously acknowledged it.

Hrithik Roshan also asked Saba Azad to join him while posing for the paps and the duo looked great together. The two haven’t officially confirmed that they’re dating but their lovey-dovey comments on each other’s pictures on Instagram are enough to make us believe that there’s definitely love in the air.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s video:

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “India ka Leonardo DiCaprio 😂” Another user commented, “Are bhai yaar ye kya 😢 tum to badiya se badiya deserve krte the ….par chalo kya pta iska dill acha ho pehli wali se.” A third user commented, “Are bapre…itna handsome munda hai hrithik, lekin pata nahi yeh dono Jodi mujhe pasand nahi hai..mujhe acche chemistry nahi dikte ha in dono ko.”

What are your thoughts on netizens calling Hrithik Roshan Indian Leonardo Dicaprio on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

