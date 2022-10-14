Urvashi Rautela has often made headlines for copying Tweets and statements of Hollywood biggies like Gigi Hadid and Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya. For quite some time, the actress is in the news for apparently ‘following’ Risbhah Pant to Australia ahead of T20 world cup. Recently, she shared a cryptic post on Instagram that got her trolled as RP’s fans said “woh nahi dega bhaav.”

Now the actress is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Scroll down to read about it in detail.

Sometime back, Urvashi Rautela gave a TEDx Talk which has now become a butt of jokes for one and all. The actress has been accused of plagiarism as netizens feel she has copied her talk from the article herself. Reportedly, she included some portions from speeches delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, Brené Brown and others in her speech. And netizens have shared the screen grabs of the same and trolled her for not even editing out the introductory comments she picked from one of the listicles.

Commenting on the Reddit post, users trolled the actress and wrote, “On-brand for her na. She just wants to be a troll. Her PR did that stunt na…where she copied Hollywood celeb tweets word to word.” While another said, “She just read out an article..” “Can we literally cancel her already like please!” wrote a third user. Check out the post below:

Earlier Urvashi Rautela was accused of copying Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya caption for her Insta post which she had shared on 16 July, 2021. It read, “My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored & speechless to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there for all your love for Hindi remake of #ThiruttuPayale2 #setlife #actorlife”

Before that she was accused of copying supermodel Gigi Hadid’s statement and passing it on as her own.

