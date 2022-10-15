Karan Johar recently concluded the seventh season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. This edition was not only controversial but a lot more about love, s*x, hookups and all things raunchy! He even made several stars like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan accept their past relationships. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were made to confess their romance too and looks like the saga continues. Scroll below for details.

It was Kiara who first appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. KJo along with Shasha pulled the actress’s legs and even went on to declare that she was ready for marriage. She ultimately had no choice but to confess she and Sidharth are “more than” good friends. Sid, on the other hand, graced the couch with Vicky Kaushal and blushed a lot while talking about his ladylove.

Sidharth Malhotra has been actively promoting his upcoming film Thank God. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi amongst others in pivotal roles. The actor hit the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for promotions which is judged by Karan Johar along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora.

During a fun segment, Karan Johar played a rapid-fire with Sidharth Malhotra on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage. In a viral video, he could be heard saying, “Humne suna hai ke aajkal aapke raata kuch jyada lambiyan ho chuki hai?”

To this, Sidharth visibly blushed and answered, “Raanjha hu, toh hogi hi na!”

While most couldn’t help but notice how Sidharth Malhotra blushed while indirectly talking about Kiara Advani, many even slammed Karan Johar for constantly talking about the same topic.

A user wrote, “Karan ko bs gossips niklwana aata h”

Another commented, “Karan is so deprived of luv in his life..just like he said so before anyone starts blaming me that anyone he talks to all he wants to talk about is their luv life”

“Ye nahi sudhrega,” a comment read.

