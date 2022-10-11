Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for speaking her mind and sharing her views on any political issue or shocking allegations against her fellow fraternity members. Now the actress comes out in support of Elon Musk amidst Kanye West’s Twitter account freeze.

Recently the rapper-singer tweeted for the first time since 2020 after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform’s rules and regulations. Tesla CEO, who was poised to buy the micro-blogging platform was one of the first responders to Kanye’s tweet. He was heavily criticised for his actions.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories and shared a post by Vanity Fair about a recent article on Elon Musk. The headline of the article read, “Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool.”

The Dhaakad actress then wrote, “Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started a massive hate campaign against Elon.”

Take a look at it below:

Last year in May, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended’ after she tweeted her reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results. At that time she hot out at the micro-blogging platform in a statement, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.”

As for Kanye West, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting anti Semitic messages.

