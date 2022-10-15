Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of Sandalwood origin successes at the box office. After KGF Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie, this film has made some humongous profits. On the worldwide front, it has gone past the first big milestone of 100 crores. Keep reading to know more.

Originally released in the Kannada language, the film was later dubbed into the Telugu language. Yesterday, its Hindi version arrived in theatres. Today, the film is released in the Tamil language. So technically, it has become a proper pan-India film now. With the kind of appreciation it has received so far, this thriller will be raking in big numbers from hereon with multiple versions playing in theatres.

Speaking about the latest update on the worldwide collection, Kantara has scored a century in just 15 days. In India, the film has made 79.30 crores nett (all languages) so far, which is 93.57 crores in gross. Adding 8.90 crores gross from overseas, the overall global numbers stand at 102.47 crores gross and that’s huge!

Meanwhile, out of the box office world, Kantara has broken the record of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. KGF 2 has been rated 8.4 and RRR has 8.0.

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, Kantara stars Rishabh Shetty, Murali, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in key roles. It released on 30th September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

