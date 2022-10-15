Kantara Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Off To A Decent Start!

Kantara (Hindi) has taken a decent start at the box office. The way it was being suddenly hyped a week before its release, it has seemed that the film could well end it surprising big time and opened around 2 crores mark, which would have been the same range as the Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 1. However that was not the case as eventually the film opened at 1 crore*.

That said, this isn’t a bad total either as it was just undue expectation that was raised around the film. Otherwise, for a film with such strong regional appeal and that too from rural part of the country can’t be expected to suddenly find an all-India market as well just because in south it has done extremely well. It’s like assuming that a Punjabi film set in the heartland would end up working all over from the very first day itself.

Yes, things can get very different from the second day when the report are out, something that had happened with Pushpa (Hindi) which grew from strength to strength for 8-10 weeks, hence turning out to be a roaring 100 Crore Club blockbuster. That won’t happen for Kantara (Hindi) but if it goes on to earn 20-30 crores from here, it would indeed be a fabulous result for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

