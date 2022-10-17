Rishab Shetty‘s directorial, Kantara isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, one can say that the film has just started performing to its full potential at the box office. The reason we say so is that the film scored its biggest ever day on day 17 i.e. third Sunday, by raking in 20 crores*. With this, the profit of the latest Sandalwood blockbuster has jumped to over 450%. Keep reading to know more.

Originally, the film released on 30th September only in Kannada languages. With the craze and demand among the audience, it is currently being played in 3 more languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. While it is already a blockbuster, the actual run has just been started on a pan-India level and is making some crazy returns.

At the end of 17 days in theatres, Kantara has made a whopping 113 crores* nett (all languages). For those who don’t know, the film reportedly carries a budget of 20 crores. If we subtract the cost from the collection, the returns stand at a staggering 93 crores i.e. a massive profit of 465%. Insane, isn’t it?

Kantara does have long legs and is expected to run for months in theatres. In the Hindi market, even though Thank God and Ram Setu are arriving on Diwali, this Rishab Shetty’s film will continue its golden run.

As per Tracktollywood.com, another interesting thing we hear about Kantara is that it has crossed the break-even in the Telugu version on the opening day itself. The film made more than 4 crores gross in Telugu states last Saturday and is expected to be a blockbuster soon.

