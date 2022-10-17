Even as the probe into whether Tamil cinema’s celebrity couple — actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan — had violated surrogacy laws to become parents of two baby boys born earlier this month, unconfirmed media reports claimed that the couple in an affidavit had submitted that they got married six years ago.

The reports claimed that in the affidavit submitted to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, the couple said that the surrogate mother who gave birth to the children was a relative of Nayanthara and that she was based out of Dubai.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are also believed to have said that they got their marriage registered six years ago.

When Vignesh Shivan, whose grand wedding with Nayanthara on June 9 this year made headlines, announced on October 9 that Nayanthara and he had turned parents, it raised eyebrows. This is because one of the conditions for a couple to avail of surrogacy is that they must have been married for five years.

Now this latest piece of information, if found factual, is bound to answer a lot of questions that were raised at the time of the birth of the twins.

